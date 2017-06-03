San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LF Allen Cordoba was 3-for-4 Friday night with a triple and a double. He scored once and drove in two runs, one with a sacrifice fly. The Rule 5 draft pick last December has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 16-for-43 (.372). Cordoba is hitting .310 on the season in exactly 100 at-bats.

CF Franchy Cordero has hit safely in all five of his starts since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on May 27 as an injury replacement for rookie CF Manuel Margot (calf). He got both his first major league RBIs and his first stolen base Friday. Cordero is off to a 7-for-20 start.

C Austin Hedges hit his 10th homer of the season Friday night. That leads all major league catchers. He has also homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season, including homering in three straight games April 20-23. Hedges is hitting .254 since starting the season 0-for-24.

2B Yangervis Solarte was 3-for-5 with a game-winning homer in the fifth inning Friday night. It was the switch-hitters's fourth homer of the season. But it was his first since May 2. Solarte is hitting .405 (15-for-37) since moving into the second slot in the Padres' order 10 games ago on May 23. He has raised his batting average from .226 to .260.