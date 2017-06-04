San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Jose Torres gave up a grand slam to Colorado's Ian Desmond on Saturday. It was the fourth homer allowed by the rookie reliever in 27 2/3 innings. Torres had allowed only five runs (four earned) covering 19 1/3 innings in his previous 16 outings before giving up two runs in two-thirds of an inning Saturday.

CF Franchy Cordero was 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts Saturday after hitting safely in each of his first five major league starts. Cordero is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with two walks. But he has also struck out in half his at-bats.

C Austin Hedges homered for the Padres' lone run Saturday. He has homered in each of his last three starts, marking the second time this season he has homered in three straight starts (April 20-22). Hedges' 11 home runs are tied with Kansas City's Salvador Perez for the most among major league catchers. All of Hedges' homers have come since the season's 12th game on April 15.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin made his first appearance against his former team on Saturday. He has now pitched against 29 of the 30 major league teams with only Toronto missing from his resume. Chacin gave up four runs (three earned), six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts as his home ERA climbed from 0.67 to 1.36, which is still the lowest home ERA in the National League. Chacin is 4-2 in his career at Petco Park (nine appearances, seven starts) with a 2.06 ERA.