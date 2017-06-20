OF Manuel Margot was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso. He has been out with a calf injury since May 25.

RHP Zach Lee was designated for assignment on Monday after allowing five runs in eight innings in three appearances with the Padres, including one start. He?s also had a 5.32 ERA with 15 walks and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings at Triple-A El Paso this season.

LHP Dillon Overton was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Monday and optioned to Triple-A El Paso. He had a 6.31 ERA through 18 1/3 innings at the big league level. Overton logged a 6.31 ERA with just eight strikeouts and a pair of walks. At Triple-A Tacoma he had a 9.33 ERA in 27 innings over seven appearances.

C Austin Hedges' status for Tuesday is unknown after he left the game following a home plate collision with 1B Anthony Rizzo in the sixth inning of Monday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs. Rizzo tripled, bolted home on 3B Kris Bryant's sacrifice liner to center and barreled into Hedges after he caught a throw from CF Matt Szczur and defended the plate. "It's a cheap shot," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I'm not saying he's a dirty player, nobody's saying that (but) he clearly deviated from his path to hit our catcher. He took our catcher out." Green said he wasn't sure how long Hedges will be out.

2B Yangervis Solarte went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, run scored and RBI on Monday. He has gone 11-for-28 (.393) with five home runs and eight RBIs during his current seven-game hitting streak.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (6-5, 5.10 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season and eighth on the road on Tuesday. Chacin, who pitched for Venezuela in the pre-season World Baseball Classic, has been tough to beat at home with a 1.72 ERA in seven starts but has struggled on the road with a 10.72 ERA in seven road appearances. Opponents are batting .377 in those games. In his last start on June 14 at home, Chacin held the Cincinnati Reds to two runs over seven innings for his sixth win as the Padres completed a three-game sweep with a 4-2 triumph. It will be his sixth career start against Chicago. He's 2-3 with a 3.98 ERA against the Cubs.

LHP Clayton Richard took a no-decision after working 6 1/3 innings and giving up two runs on five hits while striking out three and walking three in Monday's 3-2 loss to Chicago. The former Cub has had two straight quality starts, posting a 2.40 ERA in those games. It was just his third no-decision in 15 starts this season.