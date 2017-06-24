2B Carlos Asuaje was promoted from Triple-A El Paso to fill in for Solarte. Asuaje raised his average from .233 to .250 in June with the Chihuahuas and had more walks (40) than strikeouts (33) at Triple-A this season. He was 0-for-2 in a two-day cameo with the Padres earlier in the season.

C-1B Hector Sanchez was reinstated from the disabled list Friday. The switch-hitter had been out since May 7 with a left foot contusion. Sanchez was hitting .269 (7-for-26) on a rehab assignment with El Paso, but was 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs in a game earlier this week. Sanchez gives the Padres a power bat off the bench from both sides of the plate. The Padres have little power on the bench.

RHP Miguel Diaz was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right forearm strain. The Rule 5 draftee departed Wednesday's start after 2 1/3 innings after allowing no runs on a hit and a walk with a strikeout. Diaz was making his third start.

C Austin Hedges was 1-for-2 Friday night with the game's only RBI in his first at-bat since being run over by the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Monday night. Hedges is 7-for-21 over his last six games with three doubles and four RBIs.

2B-3B Yangervis Solarte was placed on the 10-day disabled list as expected Friday with a left oblique strain. Solarte suffered the injury Tuesday before the Padres' second game against the Cubs. "You never know with obliques," said Padres manager Andy Green. "It could be two to three weeks, and I've see some take six to seven weeks." Solarte had been the Padres' hottest hitter. He was riding a six-game hitting streak (11-for-28 with a double, five homers and eight RBIs) and had hit safely in 10 of his last 11 starts (17-for-46 with a double, six homers, 13 RBIs and nine runs scored).