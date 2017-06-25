CF Franchy Cordero recorded eight putouts Saturday night. But he was also 0-for-4 with two strikeouts at the plate and is hitless in his last 23 at-bats with 14 strikeouts.

LHP MacKenzie Gore, the Padres' first-round pick and the third overall selection in this year's draft, signed Saturday. The 18-year-old from Whiteville, N.C., received a $6.7 million bonus and will report to the Arizona Rookie League on Sunday. He is expected to be on a throwing program until he makes his pro debut sometime next month.

3B Cory Spangenberg was 2-for-4 with two RBIs Saturday night. It was his 12th multi-hit game of the season and six of those have come in his last 13 contests. He is 17-for-49 during the 13-game run with a double, three homers and six RBIs while raising his average from .240 to .271.

C-1B Hector Sanchez hit a two-run, go-ahead, pinch-hit homer Saturday night just one day after returning from the disabled list. Since the veteran switch-hitter went on the disabled list May 7, the Padres have lacked a power hitter on the bench and no pinch hitter from the left side. Sanchez originally went on the disabled list with a left foot contusion, but then suffered a quad strain while rehabbing. His pinch-hit homer was his second this second this season to tie or take the lead.

LF Alex Dickerson, who has been on the disabled list since spring training with a protruding disc in his lower back, will have surgery Wednesday to have the protrusion removed. The rehab is expected to be six months. Before the start of the season, Dickerson was projected to be the Padres' cleanup hitter this season.