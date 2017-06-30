CF Manuel Margot is 5-for-12 with two RBIs, four runs scored and two stolen bases since returning from the disabled list. Margot had missed a month with a calf strain in his right leg. Margot was 3-for-4 Thursday, his 16th multi-hit game in 49 starts this season. He has yet to go as many as three straight starts without a hit.

LHP Dillon Overton might line up best to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, although Andy Green has yet to name the rotation replacement for injured RHP Miguel Diaz, who went on the disabled list June 22 with a forearm strain. Overton, who was claimed on waivers from Seattle earlier this month, is on the 40-man roster and made one start with Triple-A El Paso, allowing one run in five innings.

RHP Dinelson Lamet tossed a career-high seven innings Thursday night in the seventh start of his career. And for the first time, he didn't allow a run, giving up four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts to improve to 3-2 while lowering his earned-run average to 5.35. Over his last three starts, Lamet has allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and two walks with 25 strikeouts in 19 innings -- holding hitters to a .159 batting average. The Padres are 5-2 when Lamet starts.

1B Wil Myers homered and drew two walks Thursday night. He has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games, hitting .300 (15-for-50) with two doubles, four homers, 14 walks, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

RF Hunter Renfroe's 439-foot home run Thursday night was the longest of the season at Petco Park. It was also his 16th of the season, which is the fourth-highest total among major league rookies. His six home runs in June are a high for any month.