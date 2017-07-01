LHP Dillon Overton will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso to make Saturday night's start against the Dodgers. Overton, 25, was claimed by the Padres from Seattle off waivers on June 19 and made one start with El Paso, allowing a run, five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in five innings. Overton had a 6.38 ERA in nine games (one start) with Seattle earlier this season and was 1-3 with an 11.47 ERA in five games (three starts) with Oakland last season.

CF Franchy Cordero was returned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for d'Arnaud. Promoted to the Padres on May 27 to sub for the injured Manuel Margot, Cordero was hitting .339 through his first 15 starts with the Padres. But he was hitless in his last 25 at-bats with 18 strikeouts and 1-for-31 since June 14 with 20 strikeouts as his batting average plunged 109 points to .230.

INF Chase d'Arnaud was activated from paternity leave Friday. Chase and Kaitlyn d'Arnaud are new parents of Jagger d'Arnaud. Since June 3, d'Arnaud is 1-for-23 with the lone hit being a home run.

C-1B Hector Sanchez hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer off Sergio Romo in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night. It was Sanchez's third pinch-hit homer of the season. The Padres lead the majors with six pinch-hit homers this season.