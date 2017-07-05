OF Jose Pirela hit a double in the sixth inning, the Padres' only extra base hit in Tuesday's game. Pirela has doubled in six of his last nine games. Six of his last eight hits have gone for extra bases.

INF Chase d'Arnaud was designated for assignment Tuesday, because the Padres had to create a roster spot for RHP Trevor Cahill, who was activated off the disabled list. D'Arnaud, who was claimed off waivers from Boston on May 21, appeared in 22 games with the Padres, and in 49 at bats he hit .143 with one home run and three RBIs.

3B Cory Spangenberg was 2-for-3 Tuesday, and had two of the Padres' five hits, both coming off RHP Corey Kluber. In the one at bat Spangenberg didn't get a hit, he drove in the only run of the game. That came in the fifth inning when he grounded into a force out at second on which DH Hector Sanchez scored from third.

OF Hunter Renfroe's 17 doubles are tops among all National League rookies, and he is second in the majors behind Houston's Yuli Gurriel, who has 19. In his last five games, entering Tuesday's game, Renfroe was hitting .435 (10-for-23), with three doubles, one triple, one home run and four RBIs.

RHP Trevor Cahill was activated off the disabled list prior to Tuesday's game. Cahill was placed on the DL on May 17 with a right shoulder strain. Tuesday was his first major league start since May 13. He pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. "They have a deep lineup, up and down. I just tried to make pitches and was able to get groundouts and strikeouts when I needed them," Cahill said. "He's right back where he was before he got hurt. His breaking ball was off the charts," manager Andy Green said.