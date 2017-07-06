INF/OF Jose Pirela went 3-for-5, with two singles and a triple -- his third career three-hit game. Pirela has seven extra-base hits in his last 10 games. Seven of his last 11 hits have been for extra bases and he leads the team with 15 extra-base hits since being added to the roster on June 6.

OF Manuel Margot has nine stolen bases, tying him with Boston OF Andrew Benintendi for the most among major league rookies.

RHP Dinelson Lamet will start Thursday's game. In Lamet's seven starts this year, right-handed batters have hit .114 against him, left-handers .301.

3B Cory Spangenberg's two-run home run in the seventh inning was his fifth homer of the season, which is a new career-high. His previous career high was four, set in 2015. Four of Spangenberg's home runs have come against American League teams.

C Austin Hedges was unable to play Wednesday night due to a stiff neck. He was replaced in the starting lineup by C Luis Torrens.

RHP Luis Perdomo pitched five innings to get the win. Perdomo gave up two runs (one earned) and nine hits, with four strikeouts and no walks. "He was in battle mode the whole day," manager Andy Green said. "He had to work out of some trouble in the fifth inning, and then I thought that was enough for him." Perdomo has worked five or more innings in 13 of his 15 starts this year and has held opponents to two or fewer runs in five of those games. "I battled, and was able to get out of some jams, so I feel pretty good about my start," he said.