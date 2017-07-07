RHP Dinelson Lamet, who came into the game averaging 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in his first seven starts, struck out five in four innings. "He didn't have the velocity or life on his fastball that he normally does," manager Andy Green said. "His fastball command wasn't good. The ball kept leaking over the middle of the plate."

3B Cory Spangenberg was 1-for-3 Thursday, and was 4-for-10 with a home run in the three-game series in Cleveland. Spangenberg is hitting .346 (18-52) with four home runs, eight RBIs and seven runs scored in interleague games.

OF Hunter Renfroe, who threw out 3B Jose Ramirez at home plate in Wednesday's game, picked up another assist Thursday involving Ramirez. That was Renfroe's eighth outfield assist of the season, which leads all major league rookies. Renfroe also had the Padres' first hit in the game, a double leading off the fifth inning, after RHP Josh Tomlin had retired the first 12 batters he faced. It's Renfroe's 18th double of the season, which leads all National League rookies.

SS Erick Aybar had one of the Padres' five hits. It was an RBI double in the fifth inning. Since June 14, Aybar is hitting .313. During that stretch, he has raised his season average from .208 to .231.