LF Jose Pirela hit his fourth home run of the season on Friday, a solo shot to left field in the first inning of a 4-3 win over Philadelphia. Prior to this season, Pirela had only hit one major league home run while hitting .226 in 137 at-bats sprinkled over three seasons, but he's batting .300 in 106 ABs since a June call-up with the four homers and 14 RBIs.

INF Chase d'Arnaud, batting .190 in 58 at-bats for the Padres this season, was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. The utility infielder was designated for assignment on July 4.

C Austin Hedges returned from two missed games due to neck stiffness on Friday night against the Phillies and looked plenty healthy, knocking two solo home runs and driving in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 4-3 victory. It's the first career multi-homer game for Hedges, who entered the weekend with 11 home runs on the season and just 14 in his MLB career. The former 2nd-round selection back in 2011 flashed some power with Triple-A El Paso last year, knocking 21 homers in 82 games, including a string of five games in a row with one leaving the ballpark. "It was good to see him swing the bat well," Green said. "He's been working hard in the cage, he's been kind of scuffling a bit lately. I'm sure the two days [off] helped him reboot the system, too."

RHP Jhoulys Chacin will take the mound on Saturday afternoon as the Padres continue their series against the Phillies. Chacin, who is 7-7 with a 4.52 ERA on the season, hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last seven starts, a stretch during which he's 3-3 with a 2.98 ERA. His last time out he threw five scoreless innings against the Dodgers before leaving due to a high pitch count, but that was the fifth straight outing he'd allowed two runs or fewer. This will be the eighth time Chacin will face the Phillies over his nine-year MLB career, and sixth as a starter. He's fared well against the club, going 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA, but hasn't faced them since 2014 when he was with the Colorado Rockies.

LHP Clayton Richard limited the Phillies to five hits and one run over six innings on Friday night before a rain delay forced the Padres to go to the bullpen, which ended up costing Richard the win in a game his teammates eventually won 4-3. Richard threw just 82 pitches, 55 for strikes, striking out two and walking one. It's the first time in eight starts that he gave up one run or fewer, as he'd been 2-3 with a 5.66 ERA in his previous seven outings. "He was outstanding," catcher Austin Hedges said. "First couple of innings he was on point, he was as good as he's been, and he lost a little bit of command later but he's such a good competitor that we made an adjustment and he was able to give us six great innings."