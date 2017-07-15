San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jabari Blash was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. "He is going to play pretty consistently while he's here,'' manager Andy Green said. "While he's here, he's going to get some at-bats.'' With Hunter Renfroe (neck) going on the DL, it opens playing time for Blash.'' Blash was 2-for-4 with an RBI on Friday night.

RHP Jose Valdez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Valdez will audition in some low-leverage situations as his role is determined.

RF Hunter Renfroe (neck) was placed on the disabled list Friday after his ailment didn't respond to treatment during the All-Star break. Renfroe, a rookie, had hoped to avoid the DL, but the team leader with 16 home runs had to step back. "We don't think it is a long-term concern,'' manager Andy Green said.

RHP Kirby Yates was placed on the paternity list. He's been impressive in pitching to a 1.93 ERA in 30 appearances, with some comparing his trend of success to Brad Hand, the team's lone All-Star Game representative. Yates is expected back on Monday.