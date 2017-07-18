San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso when reliever Kirby Yates was reinstated from the paternity leave list. In six games this season with the Padres, Valdez is 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA, allowing eight runs (seven earned), eight hits and four walks in nine innings with 13 strikeouts.

C Austin Hedges was scratched from the lineup. He didn't play Saturday or Sunday after getting hit hard in the mask with a foul ball in the seventh inning Friday. Manager Andy Green said Hedges was "optimistic" he was going to be able to play Monday but as he increased his activity before batting practice discovered "he's still not quite right, and it's just still not worth challenging kind of the way he feels out on the field right now." Green has described Hedges as feeling "hazy," and when asked whether going on the seven-day concussion disabled list is a possiblity, Green said, "I don't know. We're three days in at this point in time, so we'll see how that all plays out. I don't know how that works -- if he's passing the (concussion protocol) tests, so to speak, but still can't get over the hump and play. As of right now, we don't have any anticipation of putting him on that at this moment."

C Hector Sanchez homered in his career-high third consecutive game. He followed his walk-off homer Saturday with a first-inning homer Sunday. He joins Scott Hairston in 2007 as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat. Sanchez joins Houston's George Springer and Washington's Bryce Harper as the only players this season to follow a walk-off homer with a first-inning homer the next day.

RHP Kirby Yates was reinstated from the paternity leave list and struck out the one batter he faced in the ninth, He was placed on the list Friday. Yates was with his wife, Ashlee, for the birth of their daughter Oaklee Malia. In 31 games with the Padres, Yates is 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA and has held opponents to a .208 average -- .167 by right-handed hitters (11-for-66) and .275 by left-handed hitters (11-for-40).

RHP Luis Perdomo saw his three-start winning streak end as he pitched a season-low 2 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and seven runs (five earned) with three walk and no strikeouts. He allowed a leadoff homer to Charlie Blackmon, the first homer Perdomo has given up since he allowed two homers four starts ago on June 18 at Milwaukee.