San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot was activated from paternity leave on Sunday. He batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 at San Francisco.

RHP Matt Strahm was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a multi-player trade on Monday.

OF Esteury Ruiz was acquired by the Padres from Kansas City Monday in a multi-player trade. The 18-year-old Ruiz has seen action in 21 games for the Arizona Rookie League Royals this year. He has a .419 batting average with 10 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 23 RBIs, 22 runs scored and nine stolen bases. The Dominican Republic native signed with the Royals as an international free agent on July 3, 2015.

RHP Travis Wood was acquired by the Padres in a multi-player deal with Kansas City Monday.