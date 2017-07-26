FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
July 26, 2017 / 5:48 AM / an hour ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP Matt Strahm was traded to the San Diego Padres on Monday. He won't be of any use to San Diego until next season. Strahm underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a torn patella tendon. He was 2-5 with a 5.45 ERA in 24 games, including three starts, for Kansas City this season.

LHP Travis Wood was dealt to the San Diego Padres on Monday in a six-player trade. Wood, who pitched for the Chicago Cubs last season, signed a two-year, $12M contract in February to join the Royals. Kansas City will continue to pay a portion of his contract. He was nowhere near as effective with the Royals as he was last season. Wood, 30, posted a 1-3 record with a 6.91 ERA in 28 outings for Kansas City, including three July starts.

RHP Jose Ruiz was summoned from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Ruiz's stay figures to be short and him being called up could have been due to how close the minor-league club is to San Diego, where the Padres are playing. But he pitched the ninth inning in Monday's loss, giving up a walk and striking out Yoenis Cespedes looking.

INF Erick Aybar was diagnosed with a broken foot and could be out to mid-September. That means more playing time for Allen Cordoba.

