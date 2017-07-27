San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Travis Wood, who was acquired from Kansas City Monday, in the trade that sent starting pitcher Trevor Cahill and relievers Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter to the Royals, could start this weekend. "That's where his desire is," said Green. "Throughout the rest of the season, he might wind up doing both. That kind of versatility is what drew us to him in the first place. We're going to have some potential holes in the next week or so. He's the type of guy who can fill a lot of holes."

C Austin Hedges is still at least a couple days away from being activated from the concussion disabled list. Hedges has been out since July 14 with was originally described as a "sub-concussive" injury. "Hedges is going to take batting practice today," Padres manager Andy Green said Wednesday. "He will do some catching on flat ground because no one is throwing a bullpen. We definitely want to get him catching the ball in a bullpen before we talk about activating him. We want to make sure he's seeing the ball and everything is going right. It's probably a few days off from activating him. At this point in time, we're not looking at a rehab assignment for him. If it carries on much further, we might look at it a different way. He hit in cage yesterday. He's a few days out."

INF Yangervis Solarte, who has been out since June 20 with a left oblique strain, will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso Thursday night. The last step for the switch-hitter was being able to hit from the right side of the plate, something he accomplished without pain during batting practice over the last two days. Solarte was hitting .268 through the season's first 70 games with 10 doubles, 10 homers and 40 RBIs.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who like already moved RHP Trevor Cahill has been the subject of trade rumors, ran his record to 10-7 Wednesday night, although he wasn't as sharp as he has been previously at Petco Park. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Chacin, who entered the game with the lowest home earned run average in the National League, is now 6-2 in 11 starts at Petco Park with a 2.18 ERA.