Preview: Padres at Rangers

The Texas Rangers attempt to post back-to-back victories for the first time this month as they host the San Diego Padres on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series. Texas took the opener of the set on Friday, withstanding a late comeback attempt to record a 4-3 victory.

Prince Fielder and Adrian Beltre hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning as the Rangers snapped their five-game losing streak. Texas, which registered only six hits, has not won consecutive games since ending June with a pair of triumphs at Baltimore. Melvin Upton Jr. went 3-for-3 with a solo shot as San Diego suffered its sixth straight defeat. James Shields looks to end both the team’s skid and his personal slide but needs to contain Elvis Andrus, who is 13-for-30 lifetime versus the veteran.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (7-3, 3.88 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (8-4, 4.83)

Shields’ winless streak reached six starts on Monday, when he settled for a no-decision despite allowing only an unearned run and two hits in seven innings at Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old has gone 0-3 during his drought but yielded two earned runs or fewer on three occasions. Shields made 13 starts against Texas during his days in the American League, posting a 7-3 record and 2.44 ERA.

Lewis is coming off a horrid outing against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in which he was battered for 10 runs and 12 hits over four innings. The disastrous start ended a stretch during which the 35-year-old had allowed three earned runs or fewer in six straight turns. Lewis, who never has faced San Diego, is 3-1 in eight home starts this year despite a 5.11 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Former Rangers closer Neftali Feliz became a free agent Friday after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock.

2. San Diego LF Justin Upton returned to the lineup from a strained left oblique on Friday and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

3. Texas will induct two-time American League MVP Juan Gonzalez and All-Star RHP Jeff Russell into the club’s Hall of Fame prior to Saturday’s game.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Rangers 1