Preview: Padres at Rangers

The San Diego Padres attempt to ride the momentum of their comeback victory to a series win as they visit the Texas Rangers for the rubber match of their three-game interleague set on Sunday. San Diego scored three runs in the ninth inning to avoid its seventh consecutive loss and posted a 6-5 victory on Saturday.

Melvin Upton Jr. closed the gap with an RBI single and scored on Yangervis Solarte’s two-out homer as the Padres improved to 3-6 on their 10-game road trip with their first triumph in eight days. Mitch Moreland belted a pair of solo shots for the Rangers, who were looking to register back-to-back victories for the first time this month. The inability to hold the late lead was just another black eye on a horrific homestand for Texas, which fell to 1-6 on the eight-game stretch. San Diego has not won a road series since taking two of three at Cincinnati from June 5-7.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (5-7, 3.56 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (7-7, 2.67)

Ross, who worked only two innings at Pittsburgh on Tuesday due to rain, has not lost since yielding four runs on seven hits and four walks against Oakland on June 15. The 28-year-old is riding a franchise-record streak of 13 consecutive starts without allowing a home run. Ross has struggled against Texas in his career, going 1-2 while surrendering seven runs over 10 1/3 frames for a 6.10 ERA in five games (one start).

Gallardo had his string of four straight scoreless outings snapped by Arizona on Tuesday, when he allowed three runs on eight hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings en route to his first loss since May 19. The 29-year-old Mexican went 2-0 during his scoreless streak, allowing 14 hits over 26 1/3 frames, and hadn’t given up more than two runs in any of his eight starts prior to facing the Diamondbacks. Gallardo is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 10 career turns versus San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers LHP Ross Detwiler was designated for assignment after going 0-5 with a 7.12 ERA in 17 games (seven starts).

2. San Diego RHP Brandon Morrow, who has been sidelined with inflammation in his shoulder since May 3, threw a simulated game Saturday.

3. Texas recalled RHP Roman Mendez from Triple-A Round Rock.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Padres 3