Preview: Padres at Rangers

One day after Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister talked at length about the frustration that came along with the inability for his team to string at-bats together, his offense answered the bell and then some Tuesday. After splitting a pair of contests in San Diego, the Rangers hope to build upon an impressive run-scoring explosion Wednesday when they host the Padres for the first of two games in Texas.

The Rangers managed only two hits and struck out 13 times against Trevor Cahill and three relievers in Monday's series-opening 5-1 defeat, but they erupted for five first-inning runs, which was more than enough to support A.J. Griffin's four-hitter in Tuesday's 11-0 rout to wrap up a 3-6 road trip. Nomar Mazara, Ryan Rua, Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos each drove in at least two runs as every Texas position player scored and all but cleanup hitter Carlos Gomez recorded at least one hit. San Diego has dropped five of six - four of which have been come by a margin of at least six runs - since beginning May with a home victory over Colorado. Cory Spangenberg was one of three Padres to homer Monday and singled twice Tuesday, matching the total of the rest of his teammates in the lopsided affair.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (0-0, 4.03 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (3-2, 2.76)

Perdomo has been the victim of some bad luck over his last two outings in particular, settling for no-decisions despite giving up one earned over six innings on April 28 at San Francisco and again Thursday versus Colorado. The 24-year-old Dominican has yielded only one homer and owns the highest groundball rate in the majors (69 percent) among pitchers who have worked at least 20 innings. Perdomo has struggled mightily against left-handed hitters (.371) entering his first career start versus Texas but has neutralized right-handers (.180).

Darvish continued to have control issues in Friday's no-decision versus Seattle and ranks among the major-league leaders with 21 free passes, but he managed to hold the Mariners to one run on six hits and four walks across seven innings. The three-time All-Star has excelled in interleague play over his career, however, going 7-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts. One of those strong performances came in a win against the Padres in his only meeting against them as a rookie in 2012, as he allowed two runs and fanned eight over as many frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Beginning on April 12, Texas is 8-1 in games started by Griffin (4-0) or Darvish (4-1). In all other games over that span, the Rangers are 4-14.

2. Spangenberg is batting .345 during his career-best eight-game hitting streak.

3. Gallo, who had two hits Tuesday to boost his average to .205, ranks second in the American League with 11 homers and 16 of his 23 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Padres 2