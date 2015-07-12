Three-run ninth sends Padres past Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The numbers certainly were going against the San Diego Padres heading into the ninth inning of their game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

San Diego was trailing 5-3 and looking at its seventh straight loss. The Padres were also 1-43 when trailing after eight innings this season. And Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson was a perfect 13 of 13 in save opportunities.

None of the numbers mattered, though, after the Padres rallied for three runs, with third baseman Yangervis Solarte’s two-run homer giving the Padres a 6-5 victory.

”I was excited for our guys,“ San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said. ”You think about it, they’ve been on the road for a long time and it was nice to come up big. We had great at-bats in the last inning.

“ It looked like all was lost and Solarte came up big. It was a great feeling for our guys. They deserve it. They’ve played everybody tough and came up short on the road.”

Center fielder Melvin Upton Jr.’s RBI single to left against Tolleson made it a one-run game and Solarte launched a two-run homer to right to put the Padres up.

The Padres’ breaks started in the inning with a bunt single from right fielder Will Venable with one out and a bloop single from pinch-hitter Brett Wallace.

Tolleson, who closed out the Padres on Friday night, felt like he pitched well in the ninth, even throwing the inside fastball he wanted to Solarte.

”My command might not have been quite as good tonight,“ Tolleson said. ”Venable got on with a bunt hit and then I threw a really, really good changeup to Wallace that he flicked over second base.

“Even the pitch to Solarte, it’s right where I was trying to throw it. It obviously wasn’t the right pitch selection, but I executed my pitch. I threw it right where I was trying to throw it.”

San Diego’s Craig Kimbrel closed out Texas in the bottom of the ninth and preserved the win for Joaquin Benoit, the third Padres pitcher.

The Padres spoiled the third two-homer game in two weeks for Texas first baseman Mitch Moreland. He homered in the first and again in the sixth off San Diego starter James Shields, putting the Rangers up 4-3.

Texas added a run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI double from shortstop Elvis Andrus.

Shields struggled with his command, matching his season high with four walks and allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings. While he didn’t pitch as well as he wanted, he was happy with the bottom line.

“We were pitching really well and losing games at the end of the game,” he said. “If you spread those games out during the season, you’re just going to call that, ‘that’s just baseball.’ But it’s tough to lose six in a row like that. I think every single game we lost, we were in it. It was nice to see us come back tonight and win that ballgame.”

Texas right-hander Colby Lewis allowed 10 runs in his last start but was sharper this time, giving up three in seven innings. Lewis was in line for the win before Tolleson’s struggles.

“Tolly’s been great all year long,” Lewis said. “We all go through little things. You’re not going to be perfect every time you go out. I wasn’t the last time I started, so it’s just one of those things. I don’t have any less confidence in him.”

Solarte had two hits and scored three times for San Diego and designated hitter Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer off Lewis in the second inning to give the Padres a 2-1 lead.

NOTES: The Rangers designated LHP Ross Detwiler for assignment and recalled RHP Roman Mendez from Triple-A Round Rock. Detwiler was in the Opening Day rotation but lost his job and struggled in relief, posting a 7.12 ERA in 17 games. Mendez was on the Opening Day roster for the Rangers but was sent to Triple-A on May 4. Rangers LHP Derek Holland will throw a bullpen session on Sunday but is still probably more than a week away from throwing live batting practice. He has been out since April 10 because of a muscle strain in his back. ... San Diego RHP Brandon Morrow threw three 15-pitch innings in a simulated game. Morrow has been on the disabled list since May 5 because of shoulder inflammation. ... Padres C Tim Federowicz caught Morrow’s simulated game and left for a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne. He has missed the season while recovering from right knee surgery. ... San Diego SS Will Middlebrooks made his second career start at shortstop. Yangervis Solarte started at third base, where Middlebrooks normally starts. ... Texas inducted OF Juan Gonzalez and RHP Jeff Russell into its Hall of Fame.