Rangers capitalize on Padres' mistakes in 4-3 win

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The scuffling Texas Rangers need all the help they can get.

Fortunately for the Rangers, the San Diego Padres were accommodating Wednesday night.

Texas took advantage of San Diego miscues to rally for a 4-3 victory.

The Rangers had just one RBI, with their other three runs coming on a wild pitch, a balk and an error.

With the score tied at 3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, San Diego second baseman Yangervis Solarte's wild throw to first, in an attempt to complete a double play on an Elvis Andrus grounder, allowed Delino DeShields to score the go-ahead run.

"The Padres actually played better than us tonight," said Texas designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo, who went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a run, a walk and a stolen base. "But baseball is something with the less mistakes, take the extra bases, better baserunning, and you don't want to give them more than 27 outs, that's the kind of thing that all together makes for better teams. That was a good example tonight."

The seventh-inning run made a winner of Jeremy Jeffress (1-2), who worked a scoreless seventh in relief of Texas starter Yu Darvish. Matt Bush closed out the Padres in the ninth for his second save, working around a two-out double by striking out Cory Spangenberg.

Brad Hand (0-2) took the loss, allowing an unearned run and walking two in one inning.

San Diego outhit the Rangers 10-8. And while the Rangers were a woeful 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position, San Diego failed to take advantage of its chances by going 1-for-11 in their RBI chances.

Despite that, the Padres took an early 3-1 lead on Darvish thanks to solo homers from Wil Myers and Erick Aybar plus a Matt Szczur run-scoring double in the first two innings. That would be it for the Padres' offense.

"I feel like we kind of let (Darvish) off the hook tonight, myself included, chasing some pitches," said Myers, who went 1-for-4. "I'm giving away too many walks up there right now. It's one of those things, especially with a guy like (Darvish), if you don't zone him up, he's going to take advantage of your aggressiveness."

Texas managed to tie the score in the bottom of the fifth with just one hit. Choo's RBI single cut the San Diego lead to 3-2, and then a balk by starter Luis Perdomo scored DeShields.

The two-run deficit overcome matched the largest comeback victory for the Rangers this season.

Darvish gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter. He was able to settle down after the first two frames and give the Texas offense a chance to scratch back.

"I thought it was a very solid outing for Yu," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "Obviously, we've seen him with a more impressive fastball-slider mix. However, this is a guy, he has a plan in his mind what he wants to do, and he was able to utilize it tonight."

Perdomo set a season high with seven strikeouts while allowing three runs in six innings. He yielded seven hits and four walks.

Choo has now reached safely eight times in the past two games against the Padres.

The newly acquired Szczur matched his career high with three hits for San Diego. However, San Diego batters struck out eight times and drew just one walk.

"It's letting leadoff guys on consistently with walks that hurt us today," San Diego manager Andy Green said. "And then on the flip side, offensively, it's turning walks into outs. We've done that repetitively throughout the baseball season. You want to win baseball games? You take your pitches when guys bury pitches in the dirt. They did that."

After Myers put the Padres up 1-0 in the first, Choo scored on a Perdomo wild pitch to tie the score in the bottom of the inning.

NOTES: The Padres switched up their rotation, with LHP Clayton Richards starting Thursday against Texas and RHP Jhoulys Chacin starting Friday at the Chicago White Sox. ... San Diego picked up RHP Jose Valdez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso. ... Texas RHP Yu Darvish allowed an infield single in the fourth inning that snapped a streak in which opposing batters were 0-for-36 against Darvish with runners in scoring position dating to 2016.