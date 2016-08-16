Preview: Padres at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to stay hot with the bats when they host the San Diego Padres in the middle contest of their three-game interleague set on Tuesday. The Rays, mired in last place in the American League East, recorded a total of 20 runs while winning their last two games, including Monday’s 8-2 triumph in the series opener.

Kevin Kiermaier, who owns a six-game hitting streak, and Logan Forsythe each homered and knocked in three runs Monday as Tampa Bay improved to 8-10 in interleague play. Rays rookie left-hander Blake Snell takes the mound to oppose San Diego journeyman Edwin Jackson, who faces a team with which he spent three seasons and recorded a career-high 14 wins in 2008. The Padres managed just three hits on Monday and lost for the sixth time in eight games overall while dropping to 23-38 on the road. Yangervis Solarte has homered in two of his last three games and notched an RBI in three straight for San Diego.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Edwin Jackson (3-2, 4.19 ERA) vs. Rays LH Blake Snell (3-5, 3.18)

Jackson has gone 3-1 in five outings since joining the Padres, recording four quality starts and posting a 1.24 ERA in the process. The 32-year-old gave up two hits over seven scoreless innings against Pittsburgh last time out and has completed at least six frames in four of his last five turns. Brad Miller is 3-for-4 with two doubles against Jackson, who is 3-2 with a 2.54 ERA in six career games (five starts) versus the Rays.

Snell suffered through his worst start in the majors last time out against Toronto, allowing five runs - two earned - on five hits and four walks over 1 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old had gone five straight starts without permitting more than two runs while going 2-1 before last Wednesday’s struggle. Snell has faced one other National League squad in his rookie campaign, limiting Colorado to one hit over six scoreless innings on July 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B-RF Wil Myers, who spent his first two major-league seasons with the Rays, went 1-for-4 on Monday in his first game against his former team.

2. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison (forearm) returned from the disabled list to knock in a pair of runs in the series opener.

3. San Diego SS Alexei Ramirez homered for the Padres’ only run Monday and has hit two of his five blasts this season in the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Padres 2