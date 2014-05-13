Preview: Padres at Reds

The San Diego Padres are suddenly scoring runs and hope to continue touching home plate when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday to begin a three-game series. San Diego scored 24 runs while beating the Miami Marlins on three consecutive days after being the worst team in the majors in that category entering the four-game series. Cincinnati won two of three from Colorado over the weekend to improve to 10-8 at home.

Reds third baseman Todd Frazier is on a roll with a career-best 11-game hitting streak and he smacked his seventh homer of the season in Sunday’s victory over the Rockies. Reliever Aroldis Chapman made his season debut and struck out the side for his first save since being hit in the head by a line drive during spring training. Even with the sudden offensive splurge, the Padres are averaging just 2.97 runs per game but they are on the verge of getting Carlos Quentin back from a knee injury that has sidelined him all season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-5, 2.86 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (2-3, 3.40)

Casher has lost four consecutive starts after opening the season with four strong performances. He lasted a season-low four innings in his last start against Kansas City, allowing four runs (two earned) and seven hits. Cashner is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in seven career appearances (one start) against Cincinnati.

Leake, who was raised in the northern part of San Diego County, is 0-2 with two no-decisions since last recording a victory on April 15. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up two runs and eight hits in seven innings against Boston. Leake is 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA in three career starts against the Padres.

1. Leake has 60 career hits since reaching the majors in 2010, the most among all active pitchers.

2. Padres OF Seth Smith is 17-for-32 with seven doubles, three triples and a homer during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. Cincinnati LF Ryan Ludwick hasn’t homered since April 14.

