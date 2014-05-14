Preview: Padres at Reds

A second consecutive strong pitching duel is on tap when San Diego’s Ian Kennedy and Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto square off in Wednesday’s contest, the second of three games between the Padres and host Reds. Kennedy struck out a season-best 12 in seven innings in a no-decision in his last turn while Cueto hasn’t allowed more than two runs or five hits in any of his eight starts and leads the majors in ERA. San Diego prevailed 2-1 in the opener on Chase Headley’s ninth-inning homer.

The Padres have won four consecutive games but had only three hits in the opener – Headley’s homer and Seth Smith’s two hits – as Reds starter Mike Leake shut them down on one run and two hits over eight innings. San Diego starter Andrew Cashner also was solid while giving up one run over seven innings with Cincinnati second baseman Brandon Phillips recording three hits. Padres left fielder Carlos Quentin (knee) made his season debut Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Ohio

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (2-4, 3.12 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (3-2, 1.43)

Kennedy has fared well against Cincinnati in four previous outings, going 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA. He is 1-1 over his last four starts despite allowing just one run in three of them. Kennedy has struck out 28 and walked just three in 19 innings over his last three turns.

Cueto has allowed just five runs and 17 hits in 42 innings over his last five starts. He gave up two runs and five hits in an eight-inning no-decision against Colorado in his last turn after giving up three hits in four consecutive starts. Cueto has struggled against the Padres, going 2-2 with a 6.00 ERA in five career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Smith, who was named National League Player of the Week, is 19-for-36 during a nine-game winning streak.

2. Reds OF Skip Schumaker is 8-for-19 with three doubles against Kennedy but Phillips is just 1-for-13 against him.

3. Headley is 7-for-15 against Cueto, while OF Will Venable is 5-for-9 with two homers and five RBIs.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Padres 0