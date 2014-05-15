Preview: Padres at Reds (Game 2)

A strong pitching duel is on tap when San Diego’s Ian Kennedy and Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto square off in the opener of Thursday’s doubleheader, necessitated by Wednesday’s postponement due to rain. Kennedy will be on the mound for the visiting Padres after striking out a season-best 12 in seven innings in a no-decision in his last turn while Cueto hasn’t allowed more than two runs or five hits in any of his eight starts and leads the majors in ERA. San Diego’s Tyson Ross will likely oppose Alfredo Simon in the nightcap.

The Padres have won four consecutive games but had only three hits while winning Tuesday’s series opener by a 2–1 score. Third baseman Chase Headley hit a ninth-inning homer off Aroldis Chapman and outfielder Seth Smith had the lone two hits off Reds starter Mike Leake, who limited San Diego to one run over eight innings. Padres left fielder Carlos Quentin (knee) made his season debut on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and is slated to start one of Thursday’s two games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (4-3, 3.02 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (4-2, 2.89)

Ross is 2-0 over his last three outings and has allowed just two earned runs in 14 innings over his past two turns. He struck out eight while holding Miami to one run and four hits in seven innings in last Friday’s victory. Ross defeated the Reds last Aug. 10 when he held the Reds to one run and four hits in seven innings.

Simon is the likely starter and had pitched well before giving up season highs in runs (five), hits (eight) and homers (three) in three innings while losing to Colorado last Saturday. He gave up five or fewer hits in each of his six outings prior to the poor performance against the Rockies. Simon has an 8.59 ERA in five career relief appearances against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Smith, the reigning National League Player of the Week, is 19-for-36 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Reds 3B Todd Frazier has three homers and 11 RBIs during a career-best 12-game hitting streak.

3. San Diego RHP Huston Street has converted 12 straight save opportunities this season and 37 of his last 38.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Reds 3