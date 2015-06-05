Preview: Padres at Reds

The San Diego Padres look to continue their recent success on the road when they begin a seven-game trek with the opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. San Diego has won three of its last four away from home, salvaging the finale of a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 24 before taking two of three from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Padres hit the road after a 4-3 homestand that concluded with a pair of convincing victories over the New York Mets. Cincinnati salvaged the finale of its three-game series at Philadelphia, holding on for a 6-4 triumph on Thursday. Brandon Phillips went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs as the Reds finally protected a lead after squandering one late in each of the first two games of the set. The victory was just the fifth in 17 overall contests for Cincinnati, which snapped its nine-game road losing streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (2-5, 3.76 ERA) vs. Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (1-1, 5.11)

Ross is winless in his last three starts, including a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday in which he yielded three runs - two earned - and seven hits in six innings. The 28-year-old has won only one of his last nine outings but has surrendered more than three earned runs just once in that span. Ross has dominated Cincinnati over his career, going 3-0 with one shutout while allowing two runs in 25 frames for a miniscule 0.72 ERA in four games (three starts).

Iglesias will be making his third consecutive start and fifth overall this season. The 25-year-old Cuban rookie escaped with a no-decision against Washington on Saturday after surrendering a season-high five runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Iglesias also recorded a career-best eight strikeouts in the outing and has fanned at least five in three of his starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillips’ three-hit performance Thursday was his second in a row and fourth straight multi-hit effort. He has recorded two RBIs three times during the streak.

2. San Diego scored seven runs in each of its last two games against New York after being shut out in the series opener.

3. Cincinnati OF Marlon Byrd, who is on the disabled list with a fractured right wrist, is expected to wear a soft brace for seven-to-10 days before being re-evaluated.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Reds 3