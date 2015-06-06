Preview: Padres at Reds

The San Diego Padres attempt to extend their road winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Reds for the middle contest of their three-game set on Saturday afternoon. San Diego’s run on the road reached three games on Friday as it posted a 6-2 triumph in the series opener.

The Padres used the long ball to record their third straight win overall as Will Venable, Derek Norris and Will Middlebrooks all homered. Joey Votto drove in both runs with a fifth-inning single for the Reds, who mustered only six hits and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Brandon Phillips singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to five games but had his four-game run of multi-hit performances come to an end. Cincinnati continues to sink in the National League Central standings as it has lost 13 of its last 18 overall contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-8, 3.46 ERA) vs. Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 3.06)

Cashner was moved up a day in the rotation after a bizarre start against the New York Mets on Monday in which he was tagged for six runs - five earned - and 11 hits but recorded 12 of his 14 outs via strikeout. The 28-year-old suffered his sixth loss in seven decisions as he yielded more than three earned runs for just the second time in his last 10 outings. Cashner is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in eight career games (two starts) against Cincinnati.

Lorenzen will be making his third consecutive start and sixth of the season. The 23-year-old rookie was forced to settle for his third straight no-decision as a starter on Sunday as he allowed only two runs and one hit in 6 1/3 innings but issued six walks. Lorenzen made three of his five starts this campaign at home, going 0-1 with a 3.98 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Middlebrooks drove on two runs in the series opener, giving him 12 RBIs in his last nine games.

2. The Reds designated RHP Jason Marquis for assignment Friday after the veteran went 3-4 with a 6.46 ERA in nine starts this year.

3. San Diego scored twice in the opening frame Friday, giving it an NL-leading 42 first-inning runs this season.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Reds 4