Preview: Padres at Reds

The San Diego Padres attempt to complete a sweep when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday for the finale of their three-game series. San Diego posted its fourth consecutive victory Saturday, rallying from a five-run deficit to forge a tie before Matt Kemp snapped it with a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Kemp was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and five RBIs while Yonder Alonso also recorded three hits - including a grand slam - in the 9-7 triumph for the Padres, who have scored a total of 29 runs during their winning streak that began after a shutout loss to the New York Mets on Monday. Todd Frazier went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Zack Cozart belted a solo shot for the Reds, who have lost four of their last five games and 14 of 19. Brandon Phillips led off the bottom of the first inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to six games following a five-game drought during which he went 0-for-15. Cincinnati had won four of its previous five home contests before dropping the opener of the series.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-3, 4.56 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (3-4, 2.90)

Despaigne will be making his sixth straight start and eighth overall this season. The 28-year-old Cuban is coming off his first win since April 20 – a triumph over Pittsburgh last Sunday in which he allowed one run and seven hits over eight innings. Despaigne, who never has faced Cincinnati, is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA in four games (three starts) on the road this year.

Cueto returned from a stiff elbow on Tuesday and settled for a no-decision at Philadelphia after allowing two runs - one earned - and five hits in six innings. The 29-year-old Dominican has pitched extremely well at home this season, posting a 1.55 ERA in four outings, but owns just a 1-1 record. Cueto has been mediocre against San Diego during his career, going 3-3 with one shutout and a 4.50 ERA in seven starts.

1. The Reds have allowed at least five runs in each of their last seven losses.

2. Alonso is 8-for-15 with six RBIs in four games since returning from a stint on the disabled list with a bruised right shoulder.

3. San Diego RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) is scheduled to make his second and final rehab start for Double-A San Antonio on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Padres 3