Preview: Padres at Reds

The San Diego Padres are averaging a shade under 5 1/2 runs in June, but all they have to show for it is a .500 record (10-10) in the month. After earning a split of a two-game interleague set in Baltimore, the Padres will close out their road trip with a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds in a matchup of last-place teams.

San Diego rolled up 23 runs during a three-game winning streak that was snapped with a 7-2 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday. Matt Kemp continues to swing a hot bat, going 6-for-10 with two doubles and four RBIs in the series against Baltimore. Cincinnati also is coming off a split of a two-game interleague series in Texas that wrapped up a 4-5 road trip. Jay Bruce was 5-for-8 against Texas to extend his hitting streak to eight games, a span in which he has collected 11 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Christian Friedrich (3-2, 3.15 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (1-4, 4.75)

Friedrich's four-start unbeaten streak came to a crashing halt against Washington in his last outing, when he was pelted for six runs and nine hits - including a pair of homers. He was superb in his previous turn at Colorado, registering a season-high nine strikeouts and yielding one unearned run over six innings. He has been sensational in his three road starts this season, posting a 1-1 record and minuscule 0.47 ERA.

Lamb did not factor in the decision at Houston last time out, giving up one run and three hits over 5 1/3 innings while notching a season-high eight strikeouts to overcome four walks. He allowed multiple home runs for the third time in five starts in his previous turn, lasting four innings in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. Consistency continues to elude Lamb, who has allowed one earned run five times and at least four runs on four occasions.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 3B Eugenio Suarez halted a 16-game homerless drought with a three-run blast Wednesday.

2. Kemp is 19-for-42 over his last 11 games to raise his batting average from .237 to .268.

3. The Reds placed Alfredo Simon on the 15-day disabled list and activated fellow RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 60-day DL.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Reds 4