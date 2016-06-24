Preview: Padres at Reds

The San Diego Padres vie for their fifth victory in six contests when they continue their four-game set against the host Cincinnati Reds on Friday. San Diego turned on the power in the series opener, using home runs by Matt Kemp and Derek Norris to erase a three-run deficit and post a 7-4 victory.

Norris has collected nine RBIs over his last six contests and has belted five of his 10 home runs this season since June 4. Adam Duvall hit his 21st shot of the year for Cincinnati, which has lost six of its last eight games. Duvall has been hot of late, swatting four homers and driving in 10 runs over his last 10 contests. Jay Bruce was cooled off by the Padres on Thursday, going 0-for-4 to end an eight-game hitting streak during which he registered four multi-hit performances and collected 11 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Colin Rea (3-3, 5.02 ERA) vs. Reds LH Cody Reed (0-0, 5.14)

Rea's winless streak reached seven starts on Saturday, when he settled for a no-decision against Washington after giving up two runs - one earned - and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. It was a nice bounce-back effort by the 25-year-old native of Iowa, who was tagged by Miami for eight runs - six earned - on nine hits and two walks in 2 2/3 frames on June 13. Rea won his only career start against Cincinnati despite yielding three runs and seven hits in five innings.

Reed will be making his second career start since having his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville. The 23-year-old from Memphis struck out nine over seven innings at Houston on Saturday and escaped with a no-decision after surrendering four runs on six hits - two homers - and three walks. Reed went 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts at Louisville before joining the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RHP Homer Bailey, who is looking to return from Tommy John surgery, is slated to throw two innings for Louisville on Monday as he begins another rehab assignment after being shut down in late April.

2. San Diego OF Jon Jay hopes to return during the series as he has been sidelined since being hit by a pitch on Sunday.

3. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto appeared as a pinch-hitter Thursday after being kept out of the starting lineup due to a stomach bug.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Padres 3