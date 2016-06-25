Preview: Padres at Reds

The San Diego Padres look to stay red hot at the plate when they continue a four-game series at the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Behind Wil Myers and Melvin Upton, Jr., who combined to go 6-for-10 with three homers and nine RBIs, the Padres rolled to a 13-4 win over the Reds on Friday night.

It was San Diego’s fifth win in the last six games, during which it has averaged 7.5 runs. Myers is making a bid to be a part of the All-Star Game when it takes place in San Diego next month, batting .349 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs in June alone. He and Upton helped spoil the start of Big Red Machine weekend in Cincinnati, as several members of the 1976 championship team were honored prior to Friday’s game and all-time hits king Pete Rose will be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame prior to Saturday’s tilt. The pitching matchup will feature a pair of lefties and former first-round picks as San Diego’s Drew Pomeranz opposes Brandon Finnegan.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, FSN Ohio (CIncinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Drew Pomeranz (6-7, 3.00 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (3-5, 3.81)

Pomeranz’s last four starts have come at home, including a win against Washington on Sunday when he allowed three runs on three solo shots in six innings. The three home runs were a season high but he also struck out seven batters and has fanned at least six in each of his last five outings. The 27-year-old owns a 2.61 ERA in two career starts versus the Reds.

Finnegan had his shortest start in over a month when he gave up four runs in five innings of a loss to Houston on Sunday. The TCU product was 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA over his previous three outings. Finnegan, who has never faced the Padres, has a 2.78 mark in eight career games (four starts) in June.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego has won 11 of the last 14 meetings.

2. Cincinnati pitchers are hitless in their last 45 at-bats, the team’s longest such slide since an 0-for-55 stretch in 1971.

3. Padres CF Jon Jay (arm) has missed four straight games.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Reds 4