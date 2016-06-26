Preview: Padres at Reds

Not even the presence of one of the greatest hitters in baseball history and several members of one of the best teams in franchise history could coax the Cincinnati Reds out of their funk. The Reds will try to avoid a fifth consecutive loss and a four-game sweep when they host the San Diego Padres in the series finale on Sunday.

Cincinnati inducted all-time hits leader Pete Rose into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday with several of his teammates from the “Big Red Machine” World Series-winning teams of 1975 and 1976 on hand and then managed a total of four hits in a 3-0 loss to the fellow last-place Padres. The Reds were outscored 29-12 in the last four games and dropped eight of the last 10 with series against the first-place Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals looming. San Diego sits in the National League West basement but is picking up its level of play with six wins in the last seven games. The Padres are averaging 7.7 runs in those victories and got some offense from an unlikely source when starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz drove in a pair of runs in Saturday’s triumph.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Luis Perdomo (2-2, 9.00 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 2.30)

Perdomo is keeping a rotation spot warm for Andrew Cashner (neck), who is set to rejoin the Padres early next month, and is hoping to bounce back from a sub-par effort. Perdomo was rocked for six runs on seven hits – two home runs – and two walks in five innings at Baltimore on Tuesday but did not factor in the decision. The Dominican Republic native is seeing Cincinnati for the first time and is 0-0 with an 8.42 ERA in 10 road games – two starts.

DeSclafani turned in his best effort since coming off the disabled list when he held the American League-leading Texas Rangers to two runs and five hits while striking out six in seven innings on Tuesday. The 26-year-old lasted only 2 2/3 innings at Atlanta in his previous start and cut his walks from three to one against the Rangers. DeSclafani is making his first career start against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Wil Myers is 3-for-10 with five walks, five RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

2. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto is 1-for-8 with four strikeouts in the series.

3. San Diego RHP Tyson Ross (shoulder) is scheduled for a bullpen session on Sunday and could throw to hitters next week.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Padres 4