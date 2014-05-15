(Updated: ADDS pitcher records)

Padres-Reds, ppd.: The contest between San Diego and host Cincinnati was postponed due to rain.

The postponed game was rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday. The first game will start at 12:35 p.m. ET and the nightcap is slated for 6:10 p.m. ET.

Scheduled Wednesday starters Ian Kennedy (2-4) of the Padres and Johnny Cueto (3-2) of the Reds are expected to start the first game. San Diego’s Tyson Ross (4-3) and Cincinnati’s Alfredo Simon (4-2) are the scheduled starters in the nightcap.

The Padres won Tuesday’s series opener when Chase Headley hit a ninth-inning homer for a 2-1 victory. Wednesday’s rainout was the second this season at Great American Ball Park and the ninth in the venue’s history since opening in 2003.