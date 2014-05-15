FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reds 5, Padres 0 (Game 1)
May 15, 2014

Reds 5, Padres 0 (Game 1)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: INSERTS information about Cueto’s start being best since Harry Krause in 1909 in Game Notebook)

Reds 5, Padres 0 (Game 1): Johnny Cueto pitched a three-hit shutout and Brandon Phillips hit a three-run homer as host Cincinnati defeated San Diego in the opener of a doubleheader.

Zack Cozart went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Reds, who halted the Padres’ four-game winning streak. Phillips, Todd Frazier, Billy Hamilton and Brayan Pena each had two of Cincinnati’s 14 hits.

Cueto (4-2) continued his amazing start by striking out eight, walking two and facing only 29 batters while recording his second shutout and third complete game of the campaign. The right-hander has allowed just 33 hits in 72 innings this season and his latest stellar outing lowered his major league-best ERA to 1.25.

Cozart led off the fifth with a single against Ian Kennedy (2-5) and moved to third on Skip Schumaker’s two-out single to right. Phillips followed by unloading on a 2-1 offering and depositing it into the left-field seats.

Ryan Ludwick singled to start the sixth and Pena followed with a double before Cozart slapped a two-run single to center to make it a five-run margin. Kennedy allowed five runs and 11 hits in six innings while losing to the Reds for the first time in four career decisions.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cueto has worked eight or more innings in six consecutive starts and is the first pitcher since Harry Krause of the Philadelphia Athletics in 1909 to start a season by allowing two or fewer runs in seven innings or more in nine consecutive starts. … San Diego traded 1B/OF Kyle Blanks to Oakland for minor-league OF Jake Goebbert and a player to be named. … Cincinnati recalled LHP Jeff Francis from Triple-A Louisville to start the nightcap and optioned RHP Nick Christiani to the same club.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
