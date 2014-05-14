Headley homers off Chapman as Padres edge Reds

CINCINNATI -- With the score tied in the ninth inning Tuesday night, Chase Headley had to remind himself not to over swing against Cincinnati Reds closer Aroldis Chapman.

“He’s a guy that throws with so much velocity, he supplies the power for you,” the San Diego Padres third baseman said. “I was just trying to get out in front of a fastball and square it up.”

Headley did just that, launching a 99-mph offering from Chapman an estimated 363 feet into the left-field stands, lifting the Padres to a 2-1 victory in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Chapman (0-1) was making his second appearance since coming off the disabled list Sunday. Headley’s home run snapped a streak of five consecutive strikeouts for Chapman.

“One problem with a power pitcher is if somebody puts a good swing on it, they can do some damage on one pitch,” said Reds catcher Brayan Pena. “It’s just one pitch. It’s one of those things where you’ve got to give them credit.”

Right-hander Joaquin Benoit (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth inning to earn the victory and Padres closer Huston Street improved to 12-for-12 on save opportunities.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI and made three nifty defensive plays for Cincinnati (17-20).

Right fielder Seth Smith, the reigning National League Player of the Week, collected two of the three hits amassed by San Diego (19-21).

Both starting pitchers were solid.

Padres right-hander Andrew Cashner pitched in and out of trouble while allowing one run and seven hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Cashner performed a Houdini-like escape in the sixth.

Phillips doubled and first baseman Joey Votto walked to begin the inning. Cashner then fell behind 3-0 to third baseman Todd Frazier, who flied out to the warning track. Left fielder Ryan Ludwick reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases, but Votto was forced at home on right fielder Chris Heisey’s grounder, and shortstop Zack Cozart popped out to first.

“Turning point in the game right there,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “Bases loaded, one out. They were stressing him. He made some pitches, he really did. For us, that was the game.”

Reds starter Mike Leake allowed one run on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts in eight innings. He also hit two batters over 107 pitches.

Leake allowed two earned runs or fewer in three straight starts, but has two losses and Tuesday’s no-decision to show for it.

“That’s part of the game,” said Leake of yet another frustrating defeat. “I’d rather have a good defense behind me than runs, but I know you need runs to win the game. We had some good defense tonight.”

In the first, Cincinnati center fielder Billy Hamilton tripled and scored on Phillips’ single, putting Cincinnati ahead 1-0. It might have been a bigger inning if Smith hadn’t thrown out Votto at second base following a single.

“We’re preaching aggressiveness,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “That was an unbelievable throw by Seth Smith. We talk about one-run games, and you know in games like that, certain things are going to happen that change the outcome.”

After a rough 25-pitch first inning, Leake retired seven consecutive batters before Smith doubled and scored on second baseman Jedd Gyorko’s sacrifice fly in the fourth to tie the score 1-1.

Cincinnati now has 12 one-run losses, most in the major leagues.

“Those are what we’re most upset about,” Pena said. “We know we’re better than that. Our starters are doing a tremendous job giving us a chance. We know we have to play better offense and pick it up.”

NOTES: Padres LF Carlos Quentin, who had not played in the majors since injuring his knee July 30, was reinstated from the disabled list. “Arguably, when he’s healthy and playing his game, you can make the case that he’s our best offensive player,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. To make room for Quentin, INF/OF Kyle Blanks was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. The Padres also recalled RHP Kevin Quackenbush from Triple-A and placed RHP Dale Thayer on the paternity list. Thayer’s wife gave birth to a daughter Monday. ... Padres RF Seth Smith was selected the National League Player of the Week for May 5-11 after hitting .500 with five doubles, three triples, a home run and seven RBIs in seven games. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco, on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday night, going 2-for-3 with a RBI and catching six innings. ... Reds 3B Todd Frazier extended his hitting streak to 12 with a fourth-inning double.