EditorsNote: no other version planned

Reds, Padres rained out, will play two Thursday

CINCINNATI -- Wednesday night’s scheduled game between the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park was postponed due to rain. There also was severe weather in the area with an active tornado watch.

The postponed game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Thursday.

“The consistent message was that the light rain was going to stay for at least another four hours and then it could be heavier,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We didn’t want to wait four hours to play two innings. There was never a window in which to play even six or seven innings.”

With no reasonable option for the teams to make up the game later in the season, the clubs decided to play a day-night doubleheader Thursday with the first game set for 12:35 p.m. EDT followed by the nightcap at 6:10 p.m. EDT.

The weather forecast is more favorable for Thursday, with showers expected to end in the morning and a below-average temperature around 60.

The Padres announced Thursday’s starting pitchers to be right-hander Ian Kennedy (2-3, 3.12 ERA) in the first game and right-hander Tyson Ross (4-3, 3.02 ERA) in the nightcap.

Right-hander Johnny Cueto (3-2, 1.43 ERA) will start the first game for Cincinnati, but the Reds’ starter for Game 2 was yet to be determined.

“There are certain protocols we need to follow before we can make an announcement,” said Price, adding that right-hander Alfredo Simon could start the second game but his preference was to add a pitcher from the minors to start the nightcap.

Price said he would rather have Simon pitch the following day against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Simon (4-2, 2.89 ERA) had planned to start Thursday’s regularly scheduled series finale against San Diego.

NOTES: There have been eight rain delays already this season at Great American Ball Park totaling 11 hours and 12 minutes. Thursday marked the ninth postponement in the park’s 12-year history, including two this year. ... The Padres reinstated RHP Dale Thayer from the paternity list and optioned RHP Kevin Quackenbush to Triple-A El Paso. Thayer and his wife welcomed their fourth child Monday. ... Major League Baseball announced a scoring change, changing a hit by Nationals OF Jayson Werth on April 26 to an error. The switch lowered Padres RHP Andrew Cashner’s ERA from 2.67 to 2.35. ... Reds LHP Tony Cingrani, on the disabled list due to shoulder tendinitis, threw a side session Wednesday and is on track to return to start a game on the upcoming road trip.