Preview: Padres at Rockies

Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki looks to continue his torrid hitting at Coors Field when the Rockies open a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Friday. Tulowitzki is batting .608 with six homers and 22 RBIs in only 51 home at-bats, a key component for why he leads the majors with a blistering .391 average. San Diego took two of three from Cincinnati to win a road series for the first time this season.

The Padres have won five of their last six games - with the lone loss coming against red-hot Reds ace Johnny Cueto in the opener of Thursday’s doubleheader. San Diego has ridden strong pitching most of the season to hover near the .500 mark but is averaging 6.4 runs over its last five wins. The Rockies have lost three consecutive games – scoring four total runs in those defeats – and five of their last six.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (2-3, 5.03 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (4-3, 4.81)

Stults defeated Miami in his last outing when he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings. He hasn’t issued a walk in four of his last five starts and has given out seven in 39 1/3 innings for the season. Stults is 3-0 with a 4.14 ERA in 12 career appearances (eight starts) against the Rockies after receiving a no-decision on April 14 when he gave up four runs (three earned) and nine hits in five innings.

De La Rosa was pushed back three days due to back spasms but has been cleared to pitch against the Padres. He lost to San Diego on April 16 when he gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings to drop to 7-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 20 career appearances (16 starts) against the Padres. De La Rosa has won four consecutive starts, the last against Texas when he gave up two runs and three hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The teams split a four-game series in San Diego in mid-April.

2. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado has at least one hit in 30 of his last 31 games and is 6-for-14 against the Padres this season.

3. Padres OF Seth Smith is 20-for-39 with eight doubles, three triples and one homer over his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Padres 6