Preview: Padres at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to remain hot at home when they host the San Diego Padres on Saturday in the second contest of their three-game series. Following a 2-5 road trip, the Rockies returned to Coors Field on Friday to pick up a 3-1 victory in the series opener. The win was Colorado’s third straight at home and sixth in seven games, bumping the club’s record in Denver to 14-5 - the second-best home mark in the majors.

While several Rockies hitters have posted gaudy numbers at home, the team’s success also can be attributed to some solid pitching. After Jorge De La Rosa and three relievers combined on a five-hitter Friday night, the club’s home ERA stood at a very respectable 3.80. Chris Denorfia was the only Padre with more than one hit in the opener as he recorded his third straight multi-hit performance.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Robbie Erlin (2-4, 4.22 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (5-0, 2.66)

After posting a 5.83 ERA in six games (five starts) in April, Erlin has yielded just one run in 13 1/3 innings this month. He posted 6 1/3 scoreless frames versus Miami on Sunday, tying a personal best with seven strikeouts and getting through a start without a walk for the third time in his career. The 23-year-old was reached for three runs in 4 2/3 innings against Colorado on April 15.

Lyles has a chance to become the second Rockies pitcher (Ubaldo Jimenez in 2010) to begin a season 6-0. He has recorded five straight quality starts since allowing three runs in five innings at San Diego on April 14, an outing that left him with a 5.48 ERA in four career appearances versus the Padres. Lyles is 3-0 with a 1.25 ERA in three home starts.

1. Padres INF-OF Alexi Amarista is 5-for-9 with a triple and a walk against Lyles and is a .385 career hitter in Colorado.

2. The Rockies are 18-11 in night games.

3. San Diego starters have allowed three earned runs or fewer in 13 of the club’s 14 games this month.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Padres 3