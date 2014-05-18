Preview: Padres at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies try to avoid a third straight series loss when they host the San Diego Padres in the finale of their three-game set on Sunday. The teams split the first two encounters, with San Diego securing an 8-5 victory on Saturday behind a pair of two-run homers and five double plays on defense. It was the sixth win in eight games for the Padres, who also have taken six of their last nine meetings with Colorado.

Rockies star Troy Tulowitzki remained red-hot at home in the loss, going 3-for-4 with a home run to bump his season average back to .400. Tulowitzki is an astounding 35-for-59 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 17 games at Coors Field. He and the rest of the Rockies’ potent offense get a crack at reliever Donn Roach, who is making a spot start - the first of his career - after San Diego placed right-hander Andrew Cashner on the disabled list Saturday with elbow soreness.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Donn Roach (1-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Juan Nicasio (4-2, 3.77)

Roach has lasted at least two innings in six of his 12 games this year, including a 4 1/3-inning effort at San Francisco on April 29. He has yielded just two earned runs in his last 13 2/3 frames over a span of seven appearances. The 24-year-old rookie was 8-12 with a 3.53 ERA as a full-time starter for Double-A San Antonio last season.

After closing April with a 5.27 ERA in five starts, Nicasio has gone 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three May outings despite recording more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six). He allowed two runs in six innings of a 3-2 victory at San Diego on April 15 and is 3-0 with 2.89 ERA in his career against the Padres. The 27-year-old is 3-0 with a 3.10 ERA at home this year after giving up 21 runs in 9 1/3 frames over his final three outings at Coors Field in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado, who recently recorded a franchise-record 28-game hitting streak, is 0-for-8 with two strikeouts in the series.

2. Padres OF Chris Denorfia is 7-for-17 with three doubles and a triple in his last four games.

3. San Diego is 15-1 when scoring four or more runs.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Padres 3