Preview: Padres at Rockies

Playing at Coors Field no longer is an advantage for the struggling Colorado Rockies, who open a three-game series on Monday against the visiting San Diego Padres. Colorado has lost 15 of its last 20 home games as it drops closer to basement in the National League West. The fourth-place Rockies have lost 17 of their last 20 overall contests, while third-place San Diego has dropped two straight after winning five in a row.

The Padres, who have had offensive issues all season, have scored more than three runs just once over their last 10 games. Colorado All-Star Troy Tulowitzki was back in the lineup for Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing back-to-back games due to a groin injury. Tulowitzki leads the NL with a .350 batting average and is hitting .439 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs at home.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (6-9, 3.87 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (1-2, 4.25)

Kennedy ended a four-start winless stretch when he allowed one run and seven hits in six innings while beating Cincinnati in his last turn. He gave up four or more earned runs three times during the shaky period in which he surrendered 30 hits in 23 2/3 frames. Kennedy lost to Colorado on April 17, when he yielded three runs and four hits in seven innings to fall to 3-4 with a 2.88 ERA in 16 career starts against the Rockies.

Matzek picked up the victory in his major-league debut on June 11 but has since gone winless in four starts. He received a no-decision against Washington in his last turn after giving up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Matzek is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in two starts at Coors Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado has won four of this season’s seven meetings, taking two of three at Coors Field in May.

2. San Diego OF Seth Smith is 5-for-35 over his last 10 games, with three of the hits occurring in one contest.

3. Colorado LF Carlos Gonzalez (finger) is slated to begin a rehab assignment on Monday.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Rockies 3