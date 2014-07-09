Preview: Padres at Rockies

Charlie Blackmon rediscovered his stroke in a rare Colorado victory and looks to swing the bat well again when the Rockies host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game series. The All-Star outfielder was scuffling through an 8-for-46 funk over a 13-game stretch before going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Colorado’s 2-1 victory on Tuesday. The win was only the fourth in 22 games for the Rockies, while the Padres fell to 12-46 when scoring three or fewer runs.

Chase Headley’s scalding start to the month for San Diego took a hit with Tuesday’s 0-for-4 showing. Headley raised his average 28 points to .229 in the first six games of July with a 12-for-26 surge that included two four-hit performances in a span of four contests. Tuesday’s victory was just the sixth in the last 22 home games for the Rockies, who inched back out of the National League West cellar when Arizona lost to Miami.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (3-11, 4.96 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jair Jurrjens (0-1, 15.43)

Stults ended an eight-game losing streak by scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings against Colorado in his last turn. He has allowed just four earned runs in 19 1/3 frames over his last three starts but has served up 16 home runs on the season. Stults is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA in two starts against Colorado this season and has a career mark of 3-1 with a 3.81 ERA in 13 appearances (nine starts) versus the Rockies.

Jurrjens was torched for eight runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings in his Colorado debut on Friday, and that wasn’t even the worst part of the experience. The 28-year-old suffered through chest tightness and breathing difficulties and was taken to a hospital to be examined after being removed. Jurrjens has had success against San Diego in his career, going 4-1 with a 3.23 ERA in six career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado (6-for-13), 2B DJ LeMahieu (6-for-16) and SS Troy Tulowitzki (7-for-19) all have fared well against Stults.

2. San Diego OFs Cameron Maybin and Seth Smith (one homer) are both 2-for-14 versus Jurrjens.

3. Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez, out since suffering a finger injury on June 3, is expected to be activated on Friday.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Padres 4