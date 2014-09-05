Preview: Padres at Rockies

After scoring a total of eight runs in their last five games, the San Diego Padres probably can’t wait to begin their three-game series at Coors Field. The Padres have lost two in a row heading into Friday’s contest against the Colorado Rockies, who took two of three against San Francisco before enjoying Thursday’s off day. The Rockies need to go at least 7-15 over their final 22 games in order to avoid the first 100-loss season in franchise history.

With San Diego giving many of its younger players an extended look this month, center fielder Cameron Maybin has become a forgotten man. The 27-year-old Maybin, who is batting .242 in 74 games, has started six of the Padres’ last 16 games and might play winter ball after missing 25 games early this season due to a ruptured biceps tendon. The Rockies are also providing an opportunity for several rookies, including outfielder/first baseman Ben Paulsen, who has 16 hits in his first 39 at-bats.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (6-15, 4.56 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (4-9, 4.75)

After winning three of his first four starts last month, Stults finished August with two straight losses. The 34-year-old has 28 losses over the past two seasons, but he’s allowed three or fewer runs in 11 of his last 13 starts. Charlie Blackmon is 5-for-17 with a home run against Stults, who is 3-1 with a 3.94 ERA in 14 career games (10 starts) against Colorado, including 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three starts this season.

Matzek earned his second consecutive victory last Saturday against Arizona as he tossed seven shutout innings in a 2-0 win. “He’s throwing the ball really well,” manager Walt Weiss told MLB.com. “Close to dominant the last couple times out. It’s good to see.” Matzek, who owns a 7.50 ERA in two starts this season against San Diego, has worked at least six frames in 11 of his 15 starts.

1. San Diego took a 7-6 lead in the season series after completing a three-game sweep at Petco Park on Aug. 11-13.

2. Colorado OF/INF Michael Cuddyer (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Monday against the New York Mets.

3. Padres RHP Joe Wieland will make his season debut Saturday against Colorado LHP Jorge De La Rosa.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Padres 5