Preview: Padres at Rockies

The San Diego Padres were hoping this weekend’s visit to Coors Field would help revive their moribund offense, but they might need more than Colorado’s thin air to turn things around. San Diego heads into Saturday’s contest against Colorado looking to bounce back from its 17th shutout after Tyler Matzek limited them to three hits Friday in the Rockies’ 3-0 win. The Padres, whose lineup in the series opener included four rookies, have scored a total of eight runs in their last six games.

Padres second baseman Jedd Gyorko was signed to a long-term deal earlier this season, but he’s had a dismal campaign and enters Saturday’s game batting .194 with nine home runs. Utilityman Yangervis Solarte is hitless in his last 11 at-bats for San Diego, which has lost three straight. The future appears more promising in Colorado, where third baseman Nolan Arenado has homered in two straight games and left fielder Corey Dickerson has posted career highs in batting average (.310), home runs (22) and RBIs (68).

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Joe Wieland (NR) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (13-10, 4.26)

Wieland is set to make his first start since having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on July 27, 2012. “It’s something I’ve been dreaming about the last two and a half years,” Wieland told MLB.com. “I don’t necessarily think it’s going to feel like my (major-league) debut, but I can tell you it’s going to be about as close as you can get.” The 24-year-old owns a 3.03 ERA in nine minor-league starts this season.

De La Rosa is starting for the first time since signing a two-year, $25 million contract extension on Wednesday. The 33-year-old, whose 68 wins are the second-most in franchise history, has posted an impressive 9-2 mark with a 3.19 ERA in 13 starts at Coors Field this season. De La Rosa is 8-3 with a 4.47 ERA in 21 career games (17 starts) against San Diego, including 1-1 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are 6-65 when trailing after seven innings.

2. Rockies INF DJ LeMahieu is 17-for-44 in 13 games against San Diego this season.

3. Padres closer Joaquin Benoit (shoulder) is expected to miss another seven to 10 days.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Padres 2