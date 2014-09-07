Preview: Padres at Rockies

While the Colorado Rockies are a different team offensively at home, Justin Morneau remains the same no matter the venue. The veteran first baseman tries to build off a four-hit game when Colorado hosts the San Diego Padres on Sunday in the rubber match of the three-game series. The Rockies lead the majors with a .317 batting average at home but are second-worst on the road at .228 - only ahead of San Diego (.220), with Morneau .317 at home and .311 on the road.
Colorado blew a pair of four-run leads before defeating San Diego 7-6 in 12 innings Saturday as the Padres lost their fourth straight game, but recorded their highest run total in 12 contests. San Diego’s Tyson Ross has recorded a team-record 14 consecutive quality starts and opposes Franklin Morales, who is winless in his last seven turns. “We’re seeing him grow as a pitcher,” manager Bud Black told FSN San Diego about Ross. “We’ve said that repeatedly all year.”
TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (13-12, 2.60 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Franklin Morales (5-7, 5.46)
Ross yielded one run and six hits while striking out eight in a 3-1 victory over Arizona on Monday for his second consecutive victory. The 27-year-old Californian is 7-6 with a 1.93 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings while limiting the opposition to a .210 average in his last 14 outings, and hasn’t allowed more than six hits during the streak. Ross is 0-3 with a 2.81 ERA in six games (four starts) against Colorado, including a 2-1 loss at Coors Field on July 8 - the fourth in his quality start streak.
Morales received a no-decision after allowing seven runs, nine hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings against San Francisco as the Rockies bailed him out with a 10-9 walk-off victory. The 28-year-old Venezuelan, who is 0-1 with an 8.79 ERA in his last three turns, hasn’t won since defeating San Diego on July 8 - a span which included two relief appearances. Morales, who also defeated the Padres 3-1 on April 17, is 5-0 against the National League West this season.
1. Colorado has homered in 10 straight games against San Diego after Morneau and Michael McKenry went deep Saturday.
2. Padres rookie Cory Spangenberg is 5-for-13 with two homers and five RBIs in his first five games after hitting a pinch-hit two-run shot among his two hits Saturday.
3. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu on Saturday went 3-for-6, including a lead-off double in the 12th inning before scoring on Drew Stubbs’ walk-off single, and is 20-for-46 in 14 games against the Padres this season.
PREDICTION: Padres 3, Rockies 2