Preview: Padres at Rockies

The San Diego Padres have won three straight series and look to extend that run when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday for the opener of a four-game set. The Padres knocked off San Francisco and Arizona before beating the Chicago Cubs two games to one after a 5-2 triumph Sunday, and have produced 44 runs in the past eight contests with their new lineup.

Matt Kemp continues his revival while going 13-of-32 in the last eight contests and the former All Star shares the team lead with Will Middlebrooks at nine RBIs apiece. Colorado had been putting up impressive numbers before being swept in three games by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. The Rockies managed only four hits in Sunday’s 7-0 defeat and gave up 20 runs in the series, but might not have to face slugger Justin Upton (quad strain) on Monday. Veteran left-hander Jorge De La Rosa will try to turn things around for Colorado in his season debut after struggling with a groin injury.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (1-0, 0.77 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (2014: 14-11, 4.10)

Despaigne has been sharp in his first two outings of the season – including a victory over Arizona on Tuesday in his first start -- allowing one run and two hits over 11 2/3 innings combined. The 28-year-old Cuban was 3-1 at home and 1-6 on the road last season when he finished with a 3.36 ERA overall. Nolan Arenado has a double and a walk in two at-bats versus Despaigne, who shut out the Rockies over seven frames in their only meeting last year.

De La Rosa pitched only 2 1/3 innings in spring training after two solid regular seasons in which he totaled 30 victories and 17 losses. The 34-year-old Mexican finished with 139 strikeouts and 67 walks in 2014 when he was 10-2 at home with a 3.08 ERA and 4-9 on the road with a 5.09 mark. Kemp is 15-for 39 with three homers and 12 RBIs versus De La Rosa, who is 8-3 (1-1 last season) with a 4.41 ERA lifetime against the Padres.

WALK OFFS

1. Arenado, who hit only .197 against San Diego last season, leads the team with 29 total bases and boasts a five-game hitting streak.

2. San Diego INF Yangervis Solarte belted a two-run homer Sunday and is 8-of-21 with six RBIs over the last seven games.

3. Colorado 2B D.J. LeMahieu had hit safely in the first nine games of the campaign before going 1-of-6 in the series against the Dodgers.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Rockies 3