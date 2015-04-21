Preview: Padres at Rockies

The San Diego Padres made several moves during the offseason to bolster an anemic offense, and the early results have been impressive. San Diego leads the National League with 73 runs - 33 more than it had at this point in 2014 - and the juggernaut tries to keep it going at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Tuesday against the struggling Colorado Rockies.

Matt Kemp, Justin Upton, Derek Norris, Wil Myers and Will Middlebrooks are among the additions who have made an immediate impact and all contributed to Monday’s 14-3 victory at Colorado. Upton and Middlebrooks have three home runs apiece while Kemp is hitting .368 with 13 RBIs after going 3-for-4, driving in four and scoring three Monday. After a 7-2 start including a franchise-best 6-0 beginning on the road, the Rockies have lost four straight and were outscored 34-9 during that span. San Diego’s Brandon Morrow pitched well in his first two starts - both no-decisions - and opposes Tyler Matzek, who has also performed admirably in two turns.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Brandon Morrow (0-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (1-0, 1.80)

Morrow yielded two runs and seven hits while striking out five in seven innings of a 3-2 victory over Arizona on Wednesday after permitting four hits and striking out seven in seven frames of a 1-0 win against San Francisco on April 10. “I wasn’t as sharp as the last time out, especially early,” the 30-year-old Californian told reporters. “I left some pitches up in the first and third innings but I settled in and got some big outs and was able to keep us in it.” Morrow is 0-1 with a 2.00 ERA in two starts against Colorado - both at Coors Field - and 15-24, 4.57 in 114 road appearances (52 starts) while allowing 319 hits in 345 innings.

Matzek allowed one run and five hits in six innings of a 4-2 victory at San Francisco on Wednesday and received a no-decision after giving up one run in four innings of a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on April 10. The 24-year-old Californian is 1-3 with a 3.67 ERA in four starts against San Diego and is 4-4, 3.51 in nine career home turns. Jedd Gyorko (4-for-7, two walks) and Kemp (3-for-6) have enjoyed success against Matzek.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres are batting a major league-best .361 against left-handers.

2. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado (.311, team-best three home runs, tied for team lead with 10 RBIs) was a late scratch Monday after injuring his left wrist during batting practice while LF Corey Dickerson left with plantar fasciitis after grounding out to end the third inning.

3. San Diego is 6-16 in its last 22 games at Coors Field.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Rockies 5