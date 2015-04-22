Preview: Padres at Rockies

The San Diego Padres’ transformation from a light-hitting team into an offensive juggernaut spells trouble for the National League West - especially the Colorado Rockies, who are already resembling the team that posted a major league-worst 4.84 ERA last season. San Diego tries for its fourth straight victory and seventh in the last eight games when the teams reconvene Wednesday for the third contest of their four-game series.

The Padres lost 16 of their previous 21 contests at Coors Field prior to Monday’s 14-3 romp, which they followed with Tuesday’s 7-6 come-from-behind victory. Derek Norris, one of several newcomers making immediate contributions, delivered a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning and former Rockie Clint Barmes belted a solo shot, giving San Diego a homer in nine consecutive games - its longest streak since hitting one in 10 straight from May 12-22, 2006. Colorado has lost five straight and was outscored 41-15 during that span as the luster of a 7-2 start has quickly worn off. San Diego’s James Shields has won two straight starts and opposes Kyle Kendrick, who recorded a 13.04 ERA over his last two turns after pitching seven shutout innings Opening Day.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (2-0, 2.84 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (1-2, 7.56)

Shields wasn’t at his best in a 5-4 victory at the Chicago Cubs on Friday, but struck out nine in six innings while yielding four runs (three earned) and five hits. “It’s one of those days where you grind through it,” the 33-year-old Californian told reporters. Shields is 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA in two starts at Coors Field and has extensive experience against Justin Morneau (15-for-47, four home runs, six doubles, 11 RBIs) from their American League days.

Kendrick was touched for six runs and seven hits while walking four in 4 2/3 innings of a 7-3 loss to Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on Friday after getting crushed for eight runs and eight hits with five walks in five innings of a 9-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs on April 11. “I made some mistakes that got hit. And a couple walks scored. I can’t walk guys,” the 30-year-old Houston native told the Denver Post. Kendrick has struggled with Justin Upton (8-for-23, two homers, four RBIs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado (wrist) missed his second straight game while OF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis), who left Monday’s contest, did not start Tuesday before grounding out as a pinch hitter with one out and the bases empty in the ninth inning.

2. Upton has a 17-game hitting streak against Colorado (.397, five home runs, 13 RBIs).

3. San Diego RHP Ian Kennedy (hamstring) appears ready to come off the disabled list Saturday after throwing 81 pitches in an extended spring training game Monday and rejoining the team Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Rockies 2