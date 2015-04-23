Preview: Padres at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies attempt to earn a split of their four-game series against San Diego when they host the Padres in the finale on Thursday afternoon. Colorado was pounded 14-3 in the opener and dropped a one-run decision on Tuesday before rallying for a walk-off victory the following night.

Corey Dickerson belted his second solo homer of the game in the eighth inning to tie it before pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso singled with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth to send the Rockies to their first win in six contests. Wil Myers and Yangervis Solarte homered for the Padres, whose three-game winning streak came to an end. San Diego dropped to 10-6 on the season but has a chance to record its fourth consecutive series victory with a triumph on Thursday. The Padres haven’t won four straight sets since July 22-Aug. 4, 2013 and haven’t captured a four-game series at Coors Field since 1997, when they took three of four from July 10-13.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres Tyson Ross (1-0, 4.08 ERA) vs. Rockies Jordan Lyles (1-1, 3.50)

Ross has kept the damage to a minimum considering his control issues in his three starts this season, allowing three runs or fewer in each outing while issuing a total of 12 walks over 17 2/3 innings. The California native, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, settled for a no-decision at the Chicago Cubs on Saturday after yielding three runs on five hits and five walks with nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 frames. Ross has yet to defeat Colorado in his career, going 0-4 in seven games - five starts - despite posting a 3.16 ERA.

Lyles is coming off his first loss of the campaign, as he surrendered four runs on five hits and five walks in six innings at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The 24-year-old from South Carolina also worked six frames in each of his first two outings, allowing a total of five runs (three earned) and 10 hits while issuing only four free passes. San Diego has had plenty of success against Lyles, who is 1-3 with a 6.30 ERA in six career starts versus the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dickerson was back in Colorado’s starting lineup after leaving Monday’s game with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

2. San Diego RHP Ian Kennedy, who hasn’t pitched since April 9 due to a hamstring injury, threw a side session on Wednesday and could start Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

3. Rockies RHP John Axford was activated from the restricted list Wednesday and worked a perfect eighth inning against the Padres.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Rockies 3