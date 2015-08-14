Preview: Padres at Rockies

Tyson Ross has a dismal record against Colorado and hopes to beat the Rockies for the first time when the visiting Padres open a three-game set at Coors Field on Friday. The right-hander is 0-5 with a 3.35 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against Colorado, including a loss and no-decision this season.

San Diego has dropped out of the National League wild-card race with losses in seven of nine games. The Padres have enjoyed success against Colorado by winning seven of nine matchups. The Rockies scored only five runs while suffering a four-game sweep at the hands of the New York Mets - they lost Thursday’s finale 12-3 - and have been defeated in five of their past six games. Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado hit his 28th homer of the season Thursday and has only two RBIs - both on homers - over the past 11 games.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (8-9, 3.39 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Yohan Flande (2-1, 3.86)

Ross gave up both runs in a 2-1 loss at Colorado on April 23 and received a no-decision in San Diego’s 5-4 home win on July 18. He lost to Philadelphia in his last start when he gave up three runs, five hits and struck out eight in seven innings. Ross has given up three or fewer earned runs in 22 of his 24 starts.

Flande is making his fourth season of the season and received a no-decision against Washington on Sunday when he gave up three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He served up three homers against the Nationals and has allowed five overall in 32 2/3 innings. Flande is 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp ended a 17-game homerless drought by slamming a three-run homer in Wednesday’s loss to Cincinnati.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez was 1-for-14 in the series against the Mets - the hit was a solo homer.

3. San Diego SS Alexi Amarista is 2-of-22 over his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Padres 6