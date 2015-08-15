Preview: Padres at Rockies

Matt Kemp became the first San Diego player to hit for the cycle in the series opener and the right fielder looks for his third straight strong game when the Padres visit the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Kemp went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs in Friday’s 9-5 victory and smacked a run-scoring triple in the ninth inning to complete the cycle and make franchise history.

Kemp is suddenly hot with two homers and seven RBIs over the past two games after going 17 games without an extra-base hit. He experienced a power drought by hitting one homer over the first two months of the campaign and Friday’s blast upped his season count to 13. Fading Colorado has lost five straight games - scoring ten total runs - and six of its last seven. The Rockies have been dominated by the Padres this season, dropping eight of 10 matchups.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (4-12, 4.09 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-0, 2.70)

Cashner has lost consecutive starts and has only one victory in his last six outings. He has served up three homers in his last three turns after going five starts without being taken deep. Cashner is 1-3 with a 5.91 ERA in 10 career appearances (five starts) against Colorado and has struggled against second baseman DJ LeMahieu (5-for-10).

Gray was solid in his second major-league outing Monday as he gave up one run and one hit - a homer by Travis d‘Arnaud - in six innings while receiving a no-decision against the New York Mets. He has limited batters to a .162 average in his two starts and has struck out nine in 10 innings. Gray was the third overall selection of the 2013 draft and nearly won a rotation spot in spring training before being optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko homered and drove in four runs Friday - the second time he’s done both in the last three games.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a homer in the series opener and ranks second in the National League with 29 homers.

3. San Diego C Derek Norris homered on Friday, the first time he has gone deep since July 30.

PREDICTION: Padres 9, Rockies 7